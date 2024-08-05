Uddhav on 3-day visit to Delhi from Aug 6; to meet INDIA bloc leaders

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will be on a three-day visit to New Delhi from Tuesday and will meet leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc, party MP Sanjay Raut said on Monday.

This will be Thackeray's first tour to the national capital after the recent Lok Sabha polls, Raut told reporters in Delhi.

"It is samvad tour. Leaders of the Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party will meet him. All India Congress Committee in-charge of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala will have discussions with Thackeray. Uddhavji will also meet the Marathi and national mediapersons in the capital during his visit," the Rajya Sabha member said.

In the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year, the Shiv Sena (UBT) won 9 out of the total 48 seats in Maharashtra. The Congress and NCP (SP), both constituents of the INDIA alliance, won 14 and 8 seats each.

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are due in October this year. PTI MR GK