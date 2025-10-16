Uddhav only remembered cousin Raj after defeat: Shinde takes dig amid rapprochement buzz

Ratnagiri, Oct 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday took a dig at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray stating that the latter remembered his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray only after defeat.

Once arch rivals vying for the same vote bank, Raj and Uddhav have given enough hints that they will come together for the local body polls.

"There is a proverb. Ijjat geli gavachi athavan aali bhavachi (You remember your brother only after your defeat)," Shinde said while addressing party workers here.

While Uddhav was the inheritor of property, Shinde said his party was the inheritor of Bal Thackeray's legacy.

The difference between the two is that Uddhav-led Sena (UBT) discarded the values of the "saffron flag", while his party has kept it furling high, Shinde claimed.

Shinde also hit out at the opposition for raising questions on the Election Commission of India.

He said when the opposition fared well in the Lok Sabha, they did not make any allegations against the Election Commission or blame the EVMs but after they lost the assembly polls, they resorted to accusations against the poll body. PTI PR BNM