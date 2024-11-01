Uddhav opposes Raj Thackeray’s Diwali celebrations at at Shivaji Park

New Delhi: The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) on Friday lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supremo Raj Thackeray for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) with his Diwali celebrations at Shivaji Park.

The controversy erupted when Raj Thackeray organised a grand 'Deepotsav' event, which included a spectacular fireworks display at Shivaji Park.

Raj Thackeray and his MNS party went ahead with the celebrations despite objections raised by Uddhav Thackeray, who argued that the celebration was a direct violation of the election code which prohibits political leaders from engaging in such public displays during election periods.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised Uddhav for what they described as an unnecessary politicisation of a cultural festival, accusing him of bringing disgrace to the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray.

Amidst the allegations that Shiv Sena (UBT) won Lok Sabha seats due to Muslim votes, it fielded Haroon Khan as its first Muslim candidate from Versova seat in the upcoming assembly elections.