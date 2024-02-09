Uddhav pays last respects to slain Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ghosalkar

Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday paid his last respects to former party corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar, who was shot dead a day ago.

Thackeray, along with his wife and son Aaditya, a former minister, visited the residence of Ghosalkar at Dahisar in north Mumbai.

Ghosalkar's father Vinod Ghosalkar is a former MLA and deputy leader of Sena (UBT), while his wife is also a former corporator of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Ghosalkar was shot dead on Thursday evening during a 'Facebook Live' by a local 'social activist' Mauris Noronha, who also ended his own life.

Ghosalkar was cremated on Friday in the presence of top Sena (UBT) leaders. PTI PR NP