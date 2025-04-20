Uddhav put no precondition for rapprochement: Shiv Sena (UBT) on reunion buzz with Raj Thackeray

Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) Amid a buzz on the potential reconciliation between cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Sunday said no alliance has been declared or any precondition is put by Uddhav, while an MNS leader dismissed prospects of electoral tie-up as a distant step.

For its part, the Shiv Sena headed by Eknath Shinde shrugged off the talks of any truce between the two warring cousins, terming their respective parties- Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS)- politically irrelevant in Maharashtra.

Raj and Uddhav have sparked speculation about a possible reconciliation with statements indicating they could ignore "trivial issues" and join hands, nearly two decades after a bitter parting of ways.

While Raj Thackeray said uniting in the interests of "Marathi manoos" was not difficult, former CM Uddhav Thackeray said he was ready to put aside trivial fights, provided those working against Maharashtra's interests were not entertained.

On Sunday, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said there has been no announcement of an alliance between his party and the MNS, but claimed "emotional talks" between the two are going on.

Talking to reporters, Raut also said Uddhav Thackeray has not set a precondition for rapprochement with his cousin Raj Thackeray.

"There is no announcement of an alliance. Currently, emotional talks are going on. They (Raj and Uddhav) meet at family events. They are brothers," the Rajya Sabha member added.

Raut said Uddhav Thackeray has not put a precondition for rapprochement. He has only asked to prioritise the interest and not to break bread with the enemies of Maharashtra.

Anyone with them (BJP) is the "enemy" of Maharashtra, Raut further claimed.

Notably, Uddhav's assertion has been seen as a veiled reference to the MNS chief recently hosting Deputy CM Eknath Shinde at his residence.

Without naming his cousin, Uddhav Thackeray had said nothing should be done to help the "thieves", an apparent reference to the BJP and Shinde-led Sena.

MNS' Mumbai president and party spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande, however, said people were reading too much into the remarks made by Raj Thackeray.

He said the election tie-up is a distant step and the Sena (UBT) must back the MNS in its agitation for Marathi language and people.

Deshpande said, "Everyone feels the two brothers should come together, but how? If you are not going to back (us) on the issue of Marathi, how will things go forward?" "Raj saheb's interview should be seen with a holistic view. His stand was that all Marathi people should come together for the interest of Maharashtra and Marathi manoos. That was his stand. You are reading too much into it," he said in response to a question.

Meanwhile, in a rare public outburst, Shinde lost his cool and brushed away the mike when a mediaperson sought his reaction on the speculation of reconciliation between Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, and asked the reporter to instead talk about the government's work.

“Talk about work,” Shinde said tersely.

Reacting to the episode, Raut said it is obvious that Shinde would get angry.

He also targeted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, suggesting that the BJP doesn’t want it (the alliance).

A day earlier Fadnavis had said, “If they come together, we are happy. Estranged people should come together, and if their disputes end, it is a good thing....I feel the media is reading too much between the lines, so it is better to wait for some time.” Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Sunday said the people of Maharashtra have decisively rejected Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS after realising that these parties are only interested in selfish agendas for power, which they concealed under the facade of commitment to the state.

Nirupam accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) of straying from the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray amid the buzz around Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, ready to mend fences.

"The people of Maharashtra have decisively rejected both UBT (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena). These parties pretend to stand for Maharashtra, but in reality, they are only chasing power and self-interests. Politically, they are irrelevant," Nirupam said while addressing a press conference.

The Shiv Sena leader discounted possible Sena (UBT)-MNS reconciliation questioning the political relevance of both parties.

"The MNS couldn't win a single seat in the last assembly elections. Politically, both UBT and MNS are bankrupt. And when you add zero to zero, the result is still zero. Even in business, two loss-making entities don't make a profitable one," he added.