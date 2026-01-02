Uddhav-Raj alliance promises 'swabhiman nidhi' for women, property tax sops, civic infra boost

Mumbai, Jan 2 (PTI) Affordable housing, 'swabhiman nidhi' for women who work as house helps and Koli women, strengthening of health, public transport and education infrastructure are among the key promises of the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance for the January 15 Mumbai civic polls.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former state minister Aaditya Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amit Thackeray made a presentation to the candidates of the alliance in Sena Bhavan, detailing the key promises that will be made during the polls.

A detailed manifesto will be unveiled in the coming two-three days, Aaditya Thackeray said.

The Thackeray cousins said domestic helps and Koli women will get a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 as 'Swabhiman Nidhi' on the lines of the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana that gives a similar amount to eligible women in the 21-65 age group.

The two leaders also announced that 'Maa Saheb' kitchens, in the name of their grandmother Meenatai Thackeray, would be set up to provide breakfast and lunch at Rs 10. This scheme is on the lines of the 'Shiv Bhojan Thali'.

"We are standing to protect the Mumbainess of Mumbai, to ensure it stays with the Marathi manoos," Aaditya Thackeray said.

The Worli MLA further said, after coming to power, the alliance will work to provide affordable housing to Marathi people.

Plus, property tax on houses till 700 sq ft will be waived and parking rules will also be changed to ensure every flat gets one parking slot in redeveloped buildings, he added.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said the ruling dispensation is trying to "kill" Mumbai by weakening public transport infrastructure, including civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking (BEST).

The alliance, after coming to power, will bring down the minimum fare to Rs 5, which has been currently hiked to Rs 10, and also introduce new buses and new routes, he said.

The former Maharashtra minister said five new medical colleges will be established in civic-run hospitals, while any move to privatise these facilities will be thwarted.

Amit Thackeray said a cancer hospital will be established in the city.

The MNS leader, a cancer survivor, said it is necessary to detect cancer in early stages to ensure better and faster treatment.

On the education front, Aaditya Thackeray said 'Mumbai Public Schools' run by the BMC will have classes from junior kindergarten to Class 12.

Amit Thackeray said creches will be established in every assembly segment to take care of the children of working parents, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader informed that pet parks, clinics and pet ambulances will be established.

For gig workers, an interest free loan of Rs 25,000 will be given to procure e-bikes.

Before the presentation, Aaditya Thackeray also met MNS president Raj Thackeray at his residence. PTI PR BNM