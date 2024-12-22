Uddhav, Raj Thackeray come together for family wedding

Mumbai, Dec 22 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin Raj Thackeray, who heads the MNS, came together at the wedding of the latter's nephew in Mumbai on Sunday.

The politically estranged cousins were seen standing together along with other relatives at the wedding of Yash Deshpande, the son of Raj Thackeray's elder sister Jaywanti Deshpande, who is close to Uddhav's wife Rashmi Thackeray.

Raj Thackeray and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray were accompanied by their family members at the function held in Dadar.

Smita Thackeray, the former wife of Uddhav Thackeray's elder brother Jaidev Thackeray, was also seen at the event.

Last week, Raj Thackeray attended the wedding of the son of Rashmi Thackeray's brother Shridhar Patankar.

But the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief had left before Uddhav Thakeray arrived.

Notably, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and his wife had been introduced to each other through Jaywanti Deshpande.

Raj Thackeray quit the Shiv Sena (then undivided) in 2005 and floated his own party the next year.

In the last month's polls to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly, the Shiv Sena (UBT), which is part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), won 20 seats, while the MNS drew a blank. PTI MR GK