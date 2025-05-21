Uddhav ready for alliance, hope Raj Thackeray decides in Maharashtra's interest: Shiv Sena (UBT)

Mumbai, May 21 (PTI) Indicating unease amid political hiatus after estranged cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray sparked a reunion buzz and the polls to local bodies looming, the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday said it was "positive" about holding talks with the MNS chief.

Sena (UBT) MLA Anil Parab said Raj Thackeray will have to decide "in Maharashtra's interest" whether he wants to join hands with Uddhav.

"Uddhav Thackeray has already clarified that he was ready to come together by setting aside all disputes. Now, Raj Thackeray has to decide whether he wants to join us. He should decide in the interest of Maharashtra, we are positive about talks," Parab told reporters.

He said Sena (UBT) never slammed the door on discussions, stressing that the people of Maharashtra want the Thackeray brothers to come together.

"If the two senior leaders meet, they will discuss and take a final decision. Whatever decision the leadership of both Senas takes, we will proceed accordingly," Parab said, adding that as elections draw closer, both leaders will take a call.

"I am a junior leader. It is up to them," he added.

The two estranged cousins sparked a reconciliation buzz late April with statements indicating they could ignore "trivial issues" and join hands, nearly two decades after a bitter parting of ways.

The talks didn't proceed further, apparently owing to opposition by second-rung leaders of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

Parab, meanwhile, targeted the BJP over senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal's induction in the state cabinet.

"The BJP has abandoned its own positions. This government has a brute majority, but BJP workers are unhappy. They worked hard for power, but are not benefiting. The government is now focused on internal politics. Their time is being spent on guardian ministers' posts and political calculations," he alleged.

On the local bodies elections, which will be held as per the OBC quota following the Supreme Court's order, Parab said elections to Zilla Parishads and Nagar Panchayats should be held within four months.

"In the Mumbai civic polls, there is no issue of reservation. The only question is whether the number of seats will be 227 or 236. There is no stay on this. Elections can be held even tomorrow," he said, questioning the delay in announcing the elections.

Parab suggested that the BJP-led government was managing the affairs of the Mumbai civic body as per its whims through the state-appointed administrator.

Parab also criticised state minister and BJP MLA Ashish Shelar, questioning his recent remarks on Sena (UBT)'s winnability prospects in BMC elections.

"Is he an astrologer? Whether 50 of our corporators come or more, the public will decide. Are you going to become Mumbai's only sevak now? All sevaks are elected representatives. Did you want to become the owner?" he asked.

Parab further said corporators from Shelar's own constituency may not get elected. PTI ND NSK