Uddhav releases Sena (UBT) manifesto; promises stable prices, scrapping of Dharavi project

Mumbai, Nov 7 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray unveiled his party's manifesto for the Maharashtra assembly polls on Thursday, promising scrapping of controversial Dharavi redevelopment project, extending free education scheme for male students, and stabilising essential prices. The manifesto, released at Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' here, also promises that every district in Maharashtra will host a temple dedicated to Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Releasing the manifesto, he emphasised that while many of the promises align with the broader assurances of the opposition alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), certain points warranted special focus.

Thackeray, whose party is part of the MVA alongside the Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP), noted that the Opposition coalition's own manifesto will follow in anticipation of the November 20 elections.

On the Dharavi redevelopment project, the former chief minister said it will be scrapped as the project will have ramifications for Mumbai.

He also promised to implement the Old Pension Scheme, and remove the 50 per cent cap on reservations.

Thackeray assured that the way female students in the state were getting free education under a government policy, male students too will get a similar benefit if the MVA comes to power.

He also promised free travel for women in public transport buses.

As many as 18,000 women will be recruited in the police force and all-women police stations will be established across Maharashtra, Thackeray said.

The MVA government will also keep the prices of essential commodities stable, he said.

A housing policy will be framed for Maharashtra and Mumbai keeping the rapid urbanisation in mind, he said.

Affordable houses will be built for "sons of the soil" in urban, semi-urban and rural areas, Thackeray added.

The MVA government will also scrap cluster development of Koliwadas (fishing community settlements) and Gaothans (villages within urban boundaries) and their development will be done after taking the residents into confidence, the Sena (UBT) chief said.

His party will work towards creating jobs, and job fairs will be held in each district every three months, he promised.

Thackeray also said that an International Finance Centre will be established in the state. PTI PR GK SKL KRK