Uddhav running 'nakli' Shiv Sena, real party lies with Eknath Shinde: Amit Shah

Ratnagiri: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hit out at Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, saying that he is running 'nakli' (fake) Shiv Sena and that the real party lies with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Advertisment

Addressing a rally at Ratnagiri in Maharashtra to campaign for his cabinet colleague Narayan Rane, who is contesting the election from the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency, Shah said making Narendra Modi the prime minister once again means making the country secure.

"Uddhav Thackeray is running 'nakli' (fake) Shiv Sena, real Shiv Sena is with Eknath Shinde," Shah said.

He said Thackeray should clarify whether he wants the CM post or the Congress and NCP that defended Article 370.