Uddhav seeks farm loan waiver, special legislature session as floods destroy crops in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday demanded a complete loan waiver for farmers in Maharashtra after heavy rains and subsequent floods damaged crops in several parts of the state, and also called for a special legislature session to discuss the issue.

Attacking the BJP over the prevailing situation, the former chief minister said he was of the firm belief that the ruling party does not know how to govern.

Heavy rains and swollen rivers have caused large-scale damage in parts of the state, especially Marathwada, since September 20, claiming at least nine lives in the region. Crops on more than 30,000 hectares were washed away due to the floods there, the government has said.

Addressing a press conference here, Thackeray said the farmers have not only lost their crops but heavy rains also washed away the fertile layers of soil in the agriculture fields.

It will take at least three-five years for the farmers to make the farms ready for sowing again, he said.

"Over and above this, the farmers have loans. It is now time to waive farm loan completely. We demand a complete waiver of loan for farmers in the state as heavy rains have damaged their standing crops," Thackeray said.

The state government should announce Rs 50,000 per hectare of relief to the affected farmers, he said.

Thackeray also demanded a special session of the state legislature to discuss the problems faced by the farmers in the aftermath of heavy rains.

On Friday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and urged him to help flood-battered farmers who have faced losses due to heavy rains, especially in Marathwada, an arid region which has experienced unprecedented downpour.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should announce an assistance of Rs 50,000 crore in the state.

Seeking immediate relief for farmers, the Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress have announced separate protests over the issue and insisted the government declare a "wet drought" in the state.

Thackeray said the farmers are yet to get the financial assistance of Rs 14,000 crore announced for them by the government over the last two-three years.

He said pucca houses should be provided under the PM Awas Yojana to those whose dwellings have been damaged.

Thackeray also said that by not allowing the assembly to have a Leader of Opposition, the ruling party was displaying its timidness.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has sought the LoP's post in the state assembly for its legislator Bhaskar Jadhav. PTI PR NP