Uddhav seeks farm loan waiver, special legislature session as rains damage crops in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday demanded a complete loan waiver for farmers in Maharashtra after heavy rains damaged crops in several parts of the state, and also called for a special legislature session to discuss the issue.

Attacking the BJP over the situation, the former chief minister said he was of the firm belief that the ruling party does not know how to govern.

Heavy rains and swollen rivers have caused large-scale damage in parts of the state, especially the Marathwada region, since September 20, claiming at least nine lives. Crops on more than 30,000 hectares were washed away due to the floods, the government has said.

Addressing a press conference here, Thackeray said, "We demand a complete waiver of loan for farmers in the state as heavy rains have damaged their standing crops." The state government should announce Rs 50,000 per hectare of relief to the affected farmers, he said.

Thackeray also demanded a special session of the state legislature to discuss the problems faced by the farmers due to the prevailing situation.

On Friday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and urged him to help flood-battered farmers who have faced losses due to heavy rains, especially in Marathwada, an arid region which has experienced unprecedented downpour.

Seeking immediate relief for farmers, the Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress have announced separate protests over the issue and insisted the government declare a "wet drought" in the state.