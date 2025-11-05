Uddhav seeks loan waiver, says Fadnavis campaigning in Bihar while Maharashtra farmers are suffering

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 5 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying he was busy campaigning in poll-bound Bihar while farmers facing crop losses in his own state were left to fend for themselves.

He said the date of June 30, 2026, given by the government for a decision on farm loan waiver for the rain and flood-affected farmers, was "unacceptable".

Thackeray also warned state-wide road blockade protests to press for the demand of complete farm loan waiver, and announced that he won't rest till farmers get justice.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) head on Wednesday commenced his four-day Marathwada tour from Nandar village in Paithan taluka of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and later visited Pali village in Beed as well as Pathrud and Shirsav in Dharashiv.

Speaking in Pali village, Thackeray said, "People should unite and teach a lesson to the current government. I am here with you people, but the CM is in Bihar. He is busy campaigning there, while farmers in the state are desperately waiting for government's assistance." "Fadnavis has been promising Rs 10,000 monthly to women in Bihar during his election speeches there, whereas women in Maharashtra are receiving only Rs 1,500 per month (under the Ladki Bahin scheme)...This is because there are elections in Bihar," he said.

"I have a video of the CM saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi loves Bihar the most. Then is Maharashtra a stepson for them? They enjoy power here, but use such language there. The PM should love the entire country - from Kashmir to Kanyakumari," he said.

Elections to the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly will be held in Bihar on 6 November and 11. The results will be announced on November 14.

Thackeray urged people not to fall prey to the "hollow" promises of the government.

"The ruling parties give hollow promises and announce schemes when elections are round the corner. People fall prey to them. This is the time for farmers to stand united and teach a lesson to the current government. The government should be brought to its knees. We will ask questions related to farmers in the upcoming assembly session," he added.

Fadnavis last week announced that a decision on farm loan waiver will be taken by June 30 next year, citing that it is first important to ensure cultivators get compensation for flood relief and also to prepare for rabi sowing.

Criticising the government over the timeline, Thackeray said, "This date is not acceptable to us. We are demanding Rs 50,000 per hectare for farmers as compensation for their losses. The farmers also need a loan waiver now. The government says that it wants to study this issue." "Earlier, during my government, we carried out a study and its details are still with the government. Our government then granted the loan waiver," he said.

The state government has now given a new date of June 30 next year for the loan waiver, he said.

"If the loan is going to be waived in June (next year), then should the farmers pay their instalments now or not. If yes, from where should the farmers pay the amounts?" Thackeray asked.

"The government earlier said it would give compensation for excessive rainfall and floods to farmers by Diwali (last month). But Diwali has passed...the government is giving just new dates. We don't accept the date of June 30 for the loan waiver. The loan waiver for farmers should be given now itself," he stressed.

Last month, the state government announced a Rs 31,628-crore relief package for farmers affected by the August-September deluge, which damaged crops over 68.7 lakh hectares across 29 districts.

Targeting the government over it, Thackeray said, "The package declared by the state for farmers is also unacceptable. But they should at least give what they have declared. We had demanded that at least Rs 1 lakh be deposited in the farmers' accounts till Diwali. But it was also not fulfilled." He claimed some farmers have received single-digit amounts as compensation in their accounts.

"The farmers in Palghar and Akola got Rs 2 as aid in their accounts. A farmer here got Rs 6 as compensation," he added.

The farmers should cast their vote (in the local polls) only after they get a loan waiver. The farmers should come together on this issue, the Sena (UBT) chief said.

"We demand that the farmers should get Rs 50,000 per hectare compensation for the losses," he said.

Speaking in Dharashiv, Thackeray said insurance companies should give compensation to farmers in 15 to 30 days or else the cultivators will reach their offices.

"Farmers are paying a premium of up to Rs 1,500 depending on their crops. But in return, they are getting amounts like Rs 2, Rs 3, Rs 6. This is nothing but fooling the farmers," he said.

He appealed to party workers and leaders to collect the data of those farmers who have received meagre compensation.

State government's schemes are not operational. Schemes like 'Anandacha Shidha' have been closed down. The bills of 'Shiv Bhojan' scheme are unpaid. The CM has left the farmers in the lurch here and he is going around in Bihar, he alleged. PTI AW COR GK NP