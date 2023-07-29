Uddhav slams Centre, Manipur govt

Thane, Jul 29 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday lashed out at the Centre as well as the Manipur government over the May 3 incident in the northeastern state where two women were paraded naked and sexually assaulted.

Addressing a gathering of north Indians in Thane city, he asked whether those in power in Delhi had become "Dhritarashtra" of the Mahabharata as they failed to act when women were being humiliated.

He also slammed Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh for reportedly stating that several such incidents had taken place since the violence began. "You should be ashamed," Thackeray said.

The former Maharashtra chief minister said that President Droupadi Murmu was a woman and a tribal. "I want to ask the president, what have you been doing? Don't you have any sensitivity?" he said.

"The Governor (of Manipur, Anusuiya Uikey) is also a woman and what is she doing?" Thackeray further asked. PTI COR PR KRK