Uddhav slams Shah over shift of Maharashtra projects; calls for avenging Shivaji statue collapse

Sawantwadi/Kankavli/Kudal, Nov 13 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday called for avenging the collapse of Shivaji Maharaj's statue due to "corruption" by throwing the Mahayuti out of power in the assembly polls.

In Kankavli, Thackeray launched a strong attack against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing the exodus of industrial projects from Maharashtra to Gujarat and demanding clarity on Shah's development vision.

He assured a ban on the flight of projects from Maharashtra to Gujarat if elected to power in the November 20 elections.

Thackeray launched a blistering attack on his bete noire and Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg BJP MP Narayan Rane and his sons, calling for their defeat in polls.

Thackeray reiterated his party's opposition to the proposed refinery project at Barsu in the Konkan region, citing ecological concerns.

He responded to Shah's accusations of hindering development projects during his tenure as chief minister, questioning the definition of development as understood by the Union Minister.

"Amit Shah has accused me of stalling development projects during my tenure as the chief minister in the MVA government. What is Shah's definition of development? I stayed flight of projects from Maharashtra to Gujarat. In future I will ban the movement of projects (if voted to power)," Thackeray said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief framed the forthcoming polls as a battle between "Maharashtra premi and Maharashtra drohi" (between those who love the state and the traitors).

The rally saw Thackeray expressing his dismay over recent electoral defeats in the Konkan region, particularly the loss of the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency to Rane.

"A person who can finish off Shiv Sena is yet to be born," Thackeray declared, accusing the BJP of using all means to politically eliminate him.

In a separate address in Sawantwadi for Sena (UBT) candidate Rajan Teli, Thackeray urged the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) rebels to prioritise the state's interests over personal ambitions.

He acknowledged the usual tug-of-war during seat-sharing discussions but emphasised the need for coalition unity in the face of larger state interests.

"The Congress wanted some seats and even we were (inclined) for some more. But when we have decided to align with the larger interests of the state, we need to follow the coalition dharma.

"All our MVA partners are doing it. I want to appeal to (MVA) rebels still in fray not to help the 'Maharashtra-drohi' (anti-Maharashtra) elements," he said, urging them to dream big in the interests of the state.

Thackeray slammed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who had blamed sea winds for the collapse of the statue of Shivaji Maharaj.

The collapse of the statue, unveiled by PM Modi on December 4 (Navy Day) last year, collapsed on August 26, triggering a huge political storm.

"The Sindhudurg fort constructed by the warrior king has remained strong and sturdy braving sea winds for several centuries. People who blame sea winds for the collapse of Shivaji Maharaj's statue should be ashamed," Thackeray said.

He appealed to defeat the sons of Narayan Rane, holding them responsible for violence and bloodshed in the coastal Konkan region.

Nitesh Rane (BJP) and Nilesh Rane (Shiv Sena) are in the fray from the Kankavli and Kudal constituencies, respectively, against their challengers from the Shiv Sena (UBT).

"Modi and Shah want to finish off Shiv Sena. This low-level politics is unprecedented. This was done by our former friend and that is more hurtful. Hurt and anger fill my heart,'' Thackeray said.

He said the presiding officers in the legislative assembly and council in Maharashtra are originally from Sena (UBT).

"You have taken them from us. Leaders of Opposition from both Houses are from Shiv Sena (undivided). The current opposition leader in the assembly is a former Shiv Sainik. Half of the ministers in the Shinde cabinet are traitors. You want Shiv Sena's strength but not Uddhav Thackeray,'' he lamented.

Thackeray said he joined hands with Congress and NCP-undivided (post the 2019 assembly elections) to fight "BJP's dictatorship".

"What would have been the status of the BJP had Balasaheb Thackeray decided against aligning with BJP?" he asked.

Thackeray said the defeat of the Ranes is necessary to preserve the rich culture and heritage of the coastal Konkan region.

"BJP claims it is against the politics of dynasty. Does it agree with the dynasty of Ranes who are responsible for violence and bloodshed in Konkan?" he asked the gathering.

I never discriminated against anyone when I was the chief minister, he added.

Thackeray alleged Modi and Shah were speaking about the abrogation of Article 370 instead of addressing the crash in the prices of onions, soybean and daal crops.

"Won't you take revenge for the collapse of the statue due to corruption? If you don’t avenge now, we will lose the moral right to raise slogans in the glory of the warrior king," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP president J.P. Nadda criticised Thackeray for aligning with the Congress, contradicting Bal Thackeray's strong opposition to the party.

Shah slammed Thackeray for allying with those who opposed renaming Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

In a related incident, Thackeray's convoy was halted at a checkpost on the Maharashtra-Goa border, igniting his frustration.

This incident followed a previous occurrence where poll officials checked the bags of the former chief minister in Yavatmal ahead of a rally, leading Thackeray to allege selective targeting. PTI MR NR SKL NSK