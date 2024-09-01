Uddhav takes name of Chhatrapati Shivaji but emulates Aurangzeb, Afzal Khan: CM Shinde

Mumbai/Thane, Sep 1 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday launched a searing attack at his rival and predecessor Uddhav Thackeray and accused him of doing politics in the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj while emulating the deeds of Aurangzeb and Afzal Khan.

He also called upon all political parties to support the state government in erecting a new statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj instead of playing politics.

Reacting to the Maha Vikas Aghadi's protests in Mumbai, Shinde accused the Opposition of politicising the collapse of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sindhudurg district.

Unfortunately, the opposition is playing politics despite apologies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and himself for the "painful" incident, Shinde told reporters.

He said in Congress-ruled Karnataka, a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was uprooted with two JCBs (a generic term used for construction equipment).

"People of Maharashtra have shown him (ex-CM Thackeray) his place two years ago. You take the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj but deeds are Aurangzebi and Afzal Khani," Shinde said, adding that the people will teach the opposition a lesson.

Mughal emperor Aurangzeb had imprisoned Shivaji Maharaj through deceit. He also executed Shivaji's son and successor Chhatrapati Sambhaji by torturing him.

Afzal Khan, the Bijapur general, was killed by Shivaji Maharaj when he attacked the Maratha kingdom.

Aurangzeb and Afzal Khan are polarising figures in Maratha history and the state.

The chief minister said the Opposition had sensed defeat (in elections) as the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana has reached beneficiaries in cities and villages.

He alleged women were not safe when the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was in power and pointed to the arrest of then MP Navneet Rana (over Hanuman Chalisa chanting protest) and partial demolition of actor Kangana Ranaut's residence in Mumbai.

Rana and Ranaut, current BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh, are bitter critics of Uddhav Thackeray.

Earlier in the day, NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Thackeray led a march of MVA allies from the iconic Hutatma Chowk to Gateway of India in south Mumbai to protest the collapse of Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Sindhudurg district.

During his interaction with reporters in Thane, Shinde called upon all political parties to extend support to the government in building a new "gigantic and inspirational" statue of Shivaji Maharaj.

"We hold Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in high esteem as our deity. It (the collapse of the statue) was the most unfortunate incident. The government has launched an investigation and guilty will not be spared," he added.

Shinde reiterated that the MVA demonstrations were politically motivated.

"Had they hit the streets during the COVID-19 pandemic, they could have won the hearts of citizens," Shinde said in a veiled jibe at Thackeray, who was accused of running the government from his residence when he was the chief minister.

"People are aware of everything. They will ensure that they (opposition parties) are packed off and made to sit at home," the chief minister said after inaugurating the second phase of Gaimukh Chowpatty, a popular outing spot in his home turf Thane.

This Chowpatty is the testimony to the government's commitment to fulfil electoral promises, he added. PTI PR COR MVG BNM NSK