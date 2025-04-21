Uddhav Thackeray a 'modern Duryodhan' who had forced Raj Thackeray out: Shiv Sena

Thane: The Shiv Sena on Monday dubbed Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray a "modern Duryodhan," accusing him of never allowing his cousin Raj Thackeray to rise within the undivided party founded by Bal Thackeray.

Addressing a press conference, Shiv Sena spokesperson and Thane MP Naresh Mhaske claimed that Uddhav's recent overtures to MNS chief Raj Thackeray reflect his desperation to stay relevant in light of Sena (UBT)'s shrinking voter base.

The stinging criticism comes after estranged cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray sparked speculation about a possible reconciliation with statements indicating they could ignore "trivial issues" and join hands, nearly two decades after a bitter parting of ways.

"Sena (UBT) doesn't have crowd-pulling leaders. This realisation has prompted them to turn towards Raj Thackeray. The party is facing an existential crisis in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha," Mhaske alleged.

Calling Uddhav Thackeray a "modern Duryodhan," Mhaske said, "He never allowed his brother Raj Thackeray to rise within the party, even when Balasaheb Thackeray had proposed giving him key responsibilities. Uddhav opposed it tooth and nail." Mhaske asserted that Raj Thackeray would not fall for Sena (UBT)'s overtures. "He was thrown out of the undivided Sena. Now they want him to board a sinking ship—but Raj is not a naive politician," he said.

He also accused Shiv Sena (UBT) of maintaining "double standards" on Hindutva, citing their stance on the Waqf Act.

"They didn't support the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. They are also opposing the introduction of Hindi as a medium of instruction from classes 1 to 5 for political gains. Hindi is already taught after class V. They are trying to create an atmosphere just for votes," he alleged.

Mhaske targeted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, calling him an absentee leader who makes statements from outside the country but fails to raise critical issues in Parliament.

He said the Sena (UBT) is creating fake narratives because they are rattled by the rising popularity of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.