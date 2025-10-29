Uddhav Thackeray a ‘two-mouthed cobra’, follows double standards: Shelar

Mumbai, Oct 29 (PTI) Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Wednesday called Shiv Sena (UBT) president and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray a “two-mouthed cobra” and accused him of following double standards.

The attack comes two days after Thackeray dubbed Union Home Minister Amit Shah an anaconda that wants to “swallow” Mumbai.

“You are a two-mouthed cobra, Mr Uddhav Thackeray,” Shelar said in a post on X. He said Thackeray calls himself a tiger but behaves like a fox.

“He speaks of using a sword, but turns against his friends. He calls others an anaconda but acts like a venomous snake. He spreads rumours about the division of Mumbai and then exploits the city,” Shelar said.

The BJP leader said Thackeray questions BJP offices but builds his own new residence “Matoshree-2”. ‘Matoshree’ in the city’s Bandra area is Thackeray’s home.

Earlier, Thackeray had targeted Shah after he visited the city to participate in the ground-breaking ceremony of the new BJP office near Churchgate station.

“He shows a calm face but behaves like a dictator after becoming chief minister. He speaks of global leadership but keeps a losing mindset. He takes Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s name but acts with deceit. He presents his newspaper (Saamana) as Hindutva-based but prints content promoting others,” Shelar said.

Shelar said Thackeray’s politics depends only on commenting about others, and he can’t speak if nothing happens.

The editorial page of Saamana will turn blank because he has no work to show, said Shelar. “He acts like a snake in someone else’s burrow,” said the Maharashtra minister.

Advising the Sena (UBT) to introspect, the BJP leader said, “You should know who held Mumbai back for the last 25 years (when the undivided Shiv Sena controlled the Mumbai civic body). The government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis worked to remove Mumbai from that situation,” Shelar said.

He also listed various works by the BJP-led government, including flyovers, Atal Setu, Coastal Road, Metro and Bullet Train projects. “What have you done for Mumbai apart from bringing penguins,” asked Shelar.

Shelar also targeted Thackeray over the Marathi community. “You talk of Marathi pride, but who made Marathi people leave Mumbai? We are ready to speak truth, but you move away from it,” he said.

On Shah’s visit to Mumbai, Shelar said, “Amit Shah’s bond with Mumbaikars is closer than yours. You once tried to stop Ganeshotsav and Dahi Handi celebrations. The BJP-led government supported these events and promoted them.

“The prime minister and Amit Shah take part in these festivals. Where are you during the Ganesh festival? Do you ever visit Chaityabhoomi? Have you ever paid respect to freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar? You support the Congress, which insulted Savarkar, and still talk about Hindutva and Marathi pride.” Shelar said Thackeray’s reaction after Shah’s visit shows his fear of defeat ahead of the upcoming civic body polls in the state. “It is good that they are afraid,” he added.

On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had likened Thackeray to an anaconda with an “insatiable hunger that has coiled itself around Mumbai's treasury”. Shinde’s Shiv Sena is a partner in the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. PTI ND NR