Uddhav Thackeray asks farmers not to allow Modi govt to win another term

Washim (Maha), Mar 13 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday asked farmers in the country not to allow the Narendra Modi government, which `stopped them from entering the national capital', to win another term.

Advertisment

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party betrays its allies, he alleged, speaking at a public meeting at Karanja in Washim district of Maharashtra.

The Modi government laid "thorns and nails" on the road to stop the farmers (who were agitating for legally guaranteed Minimum Support Price among other things) from reaching Delhi, and they faced water cannons, lathicharge and rubber bullets of police, Thackeray said.

"It is now for you to decide that you would not allow a government, which stopped you from going to Delhi, to come back to Delhi," he said.

Advertisment

All the farmers in the country should stop the Modi government from winning the coming general election, the former BJP ally added.

The Modi government "backstabbed" farmers as well as his party, Thackeray said, accusing the BJP of splitting the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). He also referred to the developments in Haryana where the JJP's alliance with the BJP ended with the latter replacing Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini as chief minister.

The BJP is "dagabaaz" (betrayer) as it uses and throws alway its allies, alleged Thackeray who ended his own alliance with the saffron party in 2019. PTI COR CLS KRK