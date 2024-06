Mumbai, June 26 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday held a meeting of party MLAs and MLCs here ahead of the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature.

An MLA said he asked them to raise the issues of irregularities in NEET and issues of farmers.

The former chief minister also wanted party legislators to take up the issue of rising drug consumption in the state, the MLA told reporters. PTI PR KRK