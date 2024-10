Mumbai, Oct 15 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray who was admitted to a Mumbai hospital for a check-up was discharged on Tuesday evening, a party functionary said.

On Monday, Thackeray's son and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray had said his father was visiting Sir H N Reliance Hospital for a planned detailed check-up and he was well.

Uddhav Thackeray, a former chief minister, would be leading his party in the assembly polls scheduled for November 20. PTI PR KRK