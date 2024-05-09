Uddhav Thackeray has lost mental balance, claims Fadnavis

Mumbai, May 9 (PTI) Reacting to his former ally's diatribe, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had lost his mental balance.

Thackeray, at a campaign rally a day before, had said that Fadnavis and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were "intoxicated monkeys" speaking on the instructions of those sitting in Delhi.

"Uddhav Thackeray has lost his mental balance. He needs treatment by a psychiatrist. He is talking like this because he can see defeat in the elections clearly," Fadnavis told reporters here.

The people have rejected the Sena (UBT) chief, therefore he was using foul language, the BJP leader further said.

Thackeray parted ways with the old ally BJP after the 2019 assembly elections and joined hands with the undivided NCP and Congress to form a government. PTI ND KRK