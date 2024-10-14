Uddhav Thackeray hospitalised

Mumbai, Oct 14 (PTI) Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray was on Monday admitted to a Mumbai hospital for a health check-up, his son and party leader Aaditya Thackeray said.

Aaditya said his father’s visit to the hospital was a pre-planned detailed check-up and he is well.

“This morning, Uddhav Thackeray ji did a pre-planned detailed check up at the Sir H N Reliance Hospital. With your best wishes, All is well, and he is fully ready to get to work and serve the people,” Aaditya posted on X.

There was no mention of Uddhav Thackeray undergoing an angioplasty at the hospital as reported in a section of media. PTI VT VT