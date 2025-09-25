Uddhav Thackeray meets flood-hit farmers in Latur

Latur, Sep 25 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday interacted with flood-affected farmers in central Maharashtra's Latur district.

His party will ensure that the concerns of farmers reach the government's ears, he said.

"We don't have anything in our hands. But I have come here to be with you. Do not be disheartened and do not take any wrong step," he said, apparently referring to incidents of farmer suicide in the region, adding that his party was with the farmers "with full strength." The former chief minister was expected to visit Dharashiv, Beed, Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar later in the day.

Heavy rains and floods have claimed at least nine lives in the Marathwada region since September 20. PTI PR KRK