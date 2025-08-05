Uddhav Thackeray meets party office-bearers of civic bodies

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday held a meeting with the party's functionaries of civic bodies in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) other than the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The objective was to review the party's preparations ahead of the coming local body elections, said a party leader.

MMR consists of satellite cities like Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi, Ambernath, Badlapur, Navi Mumbai, Mira Bhayander and Vasai-Virar.

The rival Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde has a considerable presence in the MMR.