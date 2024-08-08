Uddhav Thackeray meets Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday met former Congress president Sonia Gandhi here.

The meeting came a day after Thackeray met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to discuss the strategy for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

Shiv Sena-UBT, Congress and NCP-SCP have announced that they would contest the elections together as the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition.

Thackeray was accompanied by his wife Rashmi and son Aditya.

Earlier, the former Maharashtra chief minister also met former law minister and Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal here.

Thackeray returned to Mumbai after a three-day visit to the national capital late Thursday evening. PTI SKU KVK KVK