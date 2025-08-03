Uddhav Thackeray to visit Delhi from Aug 6 to 8, meet Rahul, other INDI bloc leaders: Raut

Mumbai, Aug 3 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will be in Delhi from August 6 to 8 to attend the meeting of the INDI alliance, party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said on Sunday.

Raut said Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, has specially invited Thackeray for the meeting during which the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief will discuss issues like "imposition" of Hindi.

Gandhi has been alleging irregularities during the Maharashtra assembly polls and it is also expected to come up during the meeting.

"Uddhav Thackeray will be in Delhi from August 6 to 8. He will take up all issues there. He will be there for INDIA alliance meeting," Raut told reporters.

Thackeray is also expected to meet members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) during his visit to the national capital. PTI PR BNM