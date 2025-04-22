Uddhav Thackeray 'very positive': Raut on Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS patch-up

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said his party chief Uddhav Thackeray is "very positive" about rapprochement with estranged cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray.

Talking to reporters here, Raut claimed after the reunion buzz even people and parties associated with the Ambedkarite movement are in touch with him and have shown interest to be a part of the new political alignment that is taking shape.

The Rajya Sabha MP recalled chief Constitution framer B R Ambedkar had also taken lead in the Samyukta Maharashtra movement and made efforts for unity of 'Marathi manoos' (Marathi-speaking people).

The movement launched in the 1950s advocated for a separate state of Maharashtra consisting of Marathi-speaking population.

"There is no need for anyone to be in the discussion between the two (Uddhav and Raj). I know the feelings they have towards each other and also the family. Relations don't get severed because of politics. Uddhav is very positive (on rapprochement with Raj). His stand is very positive for the betterment of Maharashtra and Marathi manoos," Raut insisted.

Cousins and political rivals Uddhav and Raj Thackeray have sparked speculation about a possible reconciliation with statements indicating they could ignore "trivial issues" and join hands in the larger interest of native Marathi speakers, nearly two decades after a bitter split.

While the MNS chief has maintained uniting in the interest of Marathi manoos was not difficult, former CM Uddhav Thackeray said he was ready to put aside trivial fights, provided that those working against Maharashtra's interests were not entertained.

Raj Thackeray walked out of the united Shiv Sena in 2005 and floated his own party the next year. In the past, the MNS president has opposed and also supported the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a former ally of Uddhav Thackeray, on different occasions.