Uddhav Thackeray will top survey about most worthless people in Maharashtra: Bawankule

Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday hit back at Uddhav Thackeray, saying if a survey is conducted about the most “worthless” people in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief would top the list.

The BJP leader’s comment has come in the wake of the allegation made by Uddhav Thackeray that the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis told him in 2019 that he would groom his son Aaditya Thackeray as the next CM of Maharashtra as part of the power-sharing agreement between their parties.

Reacting to the claim, Fadnavis, current deputy chief minister in the Mahayuti government of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, on Saturday said Uddhav Thackeray had "lost his mind".

Talking to the media, Bawankule said, "If you surveyed people asking them about the most worthless people in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray would top the list. His popularity is on the decline. Nobody is willing to hold his rallies, and people are not turning up." He said Uddhav Thackeray knew he would have to sit at home after the general elections.

Taking a potshot at Aaditya, the BJP leader, "How does he deserve to become a chief minister? He doesn’t even deserve to be a minister. Has he ever helped anyone get a ration card or an Aadhaar card? Uddhav Thackeray's 18 candidates could win the 2019 Lok Sabha elections because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image and popularity." Uddhav Thackeray lost his political support after he joined hands with NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and the Congress, he said.

Bawankule further claimed that Aaditya had “accidentally” become an MLA from a constituency as there was a positive wave at that time. PTI ND ARU