Uddhav to meet Sena (UBT) MLAs, MPs on Feb 20 and 25: Raut

Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will meet his party MLAs and MPs amid talk of desertions.

The meeting with MLAs is scheduled on February 20, while the meeting of MPs will take place on February 25, Rajya Sabha MP and party spokesperson Sanjay Raut said.

"It is a routine meeting," Raut asserted.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has been hit by functionaries from the Konkan region quitting, including former Rajapur MLA Rajan Salvi, who joined the rival Sena faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Over the past few days, Guhagar MLA Bhaskar Jadhav has also been making public his resentment about party affairs.

The Sena (UBT) has nine MPs and 20 MLAs.