Uddhav turns 64: INDIA ally Rahul Gandhi extends wishes

Mumbai, Jul 27 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday wished Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on his 64th birthday.

Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said on X that he and Thackeray would work together towards Maharashtra’s development and for the fight for justice for every Indian.

The Congress, Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) are partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra and constituents of the opposition bloc INDIA.

In Mumbai, workers and leaders of Sena (UBT) flocked to Matoshree, Thackeray's home in the city's Bandra area, to extend birthday wishes to him.

Party workers had put up banners in different parts of the state to wish Thackeray on his 64th birthday.

They also cut a cake at Matoshree on the occasion.

Sharad Pawar and his daughter and working president of NCP (SP) Supriya Sule also extended birthday wishes to Thackeray. PTI PR NR