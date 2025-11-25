Uddhav visits ailing Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut

Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday met his ailing party colleague and MP Sanjay Raut at the latter's residence.

Thackeray also interacted with the family members of Raut, who has been out of action for nearly a month now.

Last month, the Rajya Sabha MP, a bitter critic of the ruling BJP and a vocal voice of the Opposition in Maharashtra, announced that he had developed serious health issues and was undergoing treatment.

Talking to reporters, Thackeray said, "Sanjay (Raut) looked fresh. We are in contact with each other, but I don't call him these days (due to his health). I wanted to meet him for a long time." Raut has remained absent from public engagements of the party but contributes to its mouthpiece 'Saamana', of which he is the executive editor. PTI PR ARU