Uddhav wants to grab 37-acre plot in Dharavi, Aaditya spreading lies about redevelopment: Shelar

Mumbai, Oct 17 (PTI) Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar on Thursday alleged Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray wants to grab the 37-acre nature park in Mumbai's Dharavi on the pretext of his second son's love for nature and animals.

Shelar also slammed Aaditya Thackeray for spreading "misinformation" about the Dharavi redevelopment project, adding "it seems like he is a spokesperson of urban Naxals".

"Uddhav Thackeray wants to grab the 37 acre nature park plot in Dharavi under the guise of his second son's love for nature and animals. On the Dharavi redevelopment project, Aaditya Thackeray is speaking out of ignorance without studying details. The BMC is expected to receive Rs 15,000 crore. Of the 430 acres of land involved, 37 per cent will be earmarked for playgrounds, recreational areas for Mumbaikars," he said.

"Seventy per cent of residents in Dharavi are Dalits, Muslims, and Marathi speaking persons. All of them will receive their rightful homes through this project. Uddhav and Aaditya are spreading fake narrative by creating mistrust about the state government in the minds of Dharavi residents. This seems to be an international conspiracy and Aaditya Thackeray seems to have become the spokesperson of urban Naxals," Shelar alleged.

Questioning Aaditya Thackeray for claiming only 7 lakh persons will get homes as part of the project, Shelar said a survey on the number of homes, type of structures etc was underway.

"As per my information, survey for only 20,000 homes has been completed. A large section is still to be surveyed. Despite this, conspiracy to spread lies and illusion is being carried out by ignorant Aaditya Thackeray. Where did he come up with this magical figure of 7 lakh? As per the Constitution, everyone is eligible for a rightful home. Why is Thackeray opposing it," Shelar said. PTI ND BNM