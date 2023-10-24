Uddhav warns of payback for those targeting his party; Shinde accuses him of betraying Hindutva

Mumbai, Oct 24 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said those harassing his party will face consequences when it returns to power, while Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who heads a rival faction accused him of `burying' the Hindutva ideology.

The two Shiv Senas held their separate Dussehra rallies in the city on Tuesday evening.

Speaking at Shivaji Park, the traditional venue of the party's Dussehra rally, Thackeray also batted for coalition governments.

Attempts were being made to "steal" the Shiv Sena, he said.

“After we come to power, we will hang upside down those who are harassing us,” the former chief minister said.

Targeting the BJP, his friend-turned-foe, Thackeray said there should be a strong government, but not of "any one party with a brute majority." Speaking at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, Shinde slammed Thackeray for forming alliance with Congress and the Samajwadi Party while “burying Hindutva thoughts of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray." At one time Uddhav's father Bal Thackeray gave the slogan `Garvase kaho hum Hindu hai' (say with pride we are Hindu), but now the new slogans being shouted at Shivaji Park are "Garvase kaho hum Congressi hai, Garvase kaho hum Samajwadi hai,” Shinde said.

In future, Uddhav Thackery would form alliance with the AIMIM and embrace even "Hamas, Hizbul, will meet Lashkar-e-Taiba" for power, he said.

The Shinde faction had applied for permission for a Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park this year, but later withdrew the application. PTI PR KK KRK KRK