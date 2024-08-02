Uddhav's allegations about arrest fake narrative, says CM Shinde

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 2 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's recent statement about moves to arrest him and his son Aaditya Thackeray was a "fake narrative", Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said here on Friday.

In Sillod to inaugurate the state government's 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', the CM also said Thackeray was using low level language on the matter.

Thackeray had, on Wednesday, said NCP (SP) leader and former state home minister Anil Deshmukh had recently spoken about how Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, planned to arrest the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and his son.

"After tolerating everything, I now stand with determination. Either you will be there, or I will," Thackeray had said in a challenge to Fadnavis.

"The issue of arrests of Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray is a fake narrative. Thackeray is using low level language," the CM said while speaking to Marathi news channel ABP Majha.

In a swipe at Thackeray, the CM said one needs to hit the roads and have strength of conviction to take on Delhi (BJP-led Union government).

Talking on the Ladki Bahin Yojana, under which women with a annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh will get Rs 1,500 as monthly aid, the CM said "the opposition is sending people to court against it".

"The sisters in the state will teach a lesson to such step brothers (referring to the opposition that is targeting the scheme for its financial burden on the exchequer). Our Ladki Bahin is not a poll jumla (rhetoric)," he asserted. PTI AW BNM