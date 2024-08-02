Uddhav's allegations about arrest fake narrative, says CM Shinde; hails Ladki Bahin scheme

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 2 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's recent statement about moves to arrest him and his son Aaditya Thackeray was a "fake narrative", Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said here on Friday.

In Sillod to inaugurate the state government's 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', the CM also said Thackeray was using low level language on the matter.

Thackeray, on Wednesday, said NCP (SP) leader and former state home minister Anil Deshmukh had recently spoken about how Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, planned to arrest the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and his son.

"After tolerating everything, I now stand with determination. Either you will be there, or I will," Thackeray had said in a challenge to Fadnavis.

"The issue of arrests of Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray is a fake narrative. Thackeray is using low level language," the CM said while speaking to Marathi news channel ABP Majha.

In a swipe at Thackeray, the CM said one needs to hit the roads and have strength of conviction to take on Delhi (BJP-led Union government).

Talking on the Ladki Bahin Yojana at Sillod, the CM said "the opposition is sending people to court against it".

Under the scheme, women with an annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh will get Rs 1,500 as monthly aid. The scheme was announced in the recent budget.

"The sisters in the state will teach a lesson to such step brothers (referring to the opposition that is targeting the scheme for its financial burden on the exchequer). Our Ladki Bahin is not a poll jumla (rhetoric)," he asserted.

The state government aims to strengthen women socially, financially, educationally and politically and people must not fall prey to the fake narrative of the opposition about the Ladki Bahin Yojana, said Shinde, who also distributed some forms of the scheme to women as part of the launch event.

"The Opposition says these schemes will remain only till elections. But we have been working on these schemes since a year when there were no elections. The schemes will run even after the elections. The opposition can see their defeat due to such schemes," the CM said.

Ridiculing the Maha Vikas Aghadi and accusing it of suffering from heartburn due to the work of his government, he sarcastically said the sale of ointments to heal burns was increasing in the state.

Shinde said some opposition leaders were getting women to fill up the forms of Ladki Bahin Yojana by omitting the CM's photo.

"However, women must fill these forms at official centres. Or else, they (opposition) may tear the forms just to defame the state government. Every eligible woman will get 18,000 per year in their account through the scheme. The government has also decided to provide three cylinders free each year. We are also giving Rs 1 lakh to the girl child till she attains the age of 18," Shinde said.

Asserting that the state government has taken a decision to pay 100 percent fees for women, Shinde said women will be given 50 per cent discount on state transport bus fare.

"The government is strengthening self help groups in the state. We are making the online market available to them and the government has paid an interest of Rs 22 crore for it," Shinde said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a positive approach towards the Marathwada water grid scheme, he added.

Sillod MLA Abdul Sattar called the Ladki Bahin Yojana revolutionary, while district collector Dileep Swami said 7.37 lakh persons were provided benefits of various government schemes and 68 percent of them are women.

Zilla Parishad CEO Vikas Meena said 6 lakh women have so far registered for the Ladki Bahin Yojana, two lakh of whom have qualified for it. PTI AW MVG BNM