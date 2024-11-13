Uddhav's convoy stopped at Maharashtra-Goa border check-post

Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's convoy was stopped at a checkpost on the Maharashtra-Goa border in Sindhudurg district on Wednesday.

The incident was reported days after bags of the former Maharashtra chief minister were checked by poll officials in Yavatmal district ahead of a poll rally, prompting him to raise allegations of selective targeting.

On Wednesday, Thackeray and his son Tejas were on a campaign tour in the coastal Konkan region.

Visuals show Thackeray's carcade being stopped at the Inshuli check post when it was entering Maharashtra from Goa, leaving him infuriated.

Check-post personnel allowed the convoy to proceed after realising that Thackeray was travelling in one of the cars.

Thackeray then proceeded towards Sawantwadi in Sindhudurg district to address a campaign rally.

Earlier this week, bags carried by Thackeray were frisked by poll officials after the helicopter carrying him landed at a helipad for a rally in Yavatmal district in east Maharashtra.

Thackeray had recorded the video of the frisking of bags and angrily dared officials to check the luggage of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during poll campaigning.

Notably, separate videos of the frisking of bags of CM Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar have also emerged, apparently aimed at taking the fang out of Thackeray's criticism of selective targeting. PTI MR NSK