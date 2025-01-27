Uddhav's 'going solo' statement just for Mumbai, will not affect MVA: Sanjay Raut

Pune, Jan 27 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said his party chief Uddhav Thackeray's statement about "going solo" in the civic elections does not imply the end of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The "going solo" remark is limited to Mumbai and does not affect the broader alliance, Raut told reporters in Pune.

Since Shiv Sena (UBT) has been ruling Mumbai municipal corporation for long time, it is the common sentiment of workers that the party should go solo in Mumbai, he said.

Thackeray just expressed the same sentiments, Raut added.

"So Uddhavji's statement about going solo in the civic elections does not imply the end of MVA. In fact, the constituents of MVA - Shiv Sena ( UBT), Congress and NCP (SP) think we should fight the elections together in their respective regions. Without thinking about the past state poll results, the MVA will face the elections unitedly," Raut said.

"In Mumbai, the scenario for Shiv Sena is different. Shiv Sena (UBT) has been ruling the Mumbai civic body for a long time," he said.

The undivided Shiv Sena ruled the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for more than two decades. Civic polls are due in the metropolis and several other cities in Maharashtra since early 2022.

Raut further said the BJP, after splitting the Shiv Sena (in June 2022) and NCP (in July 2023) will also break the factions led by Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, both of whom are deputy chief ministers in the Devendra Fadnavis government.

'It is not just in Maharashtra. (Andhra CM) Chandrababu Naidu's party and (Bihar CM) Nitish Kumar's party will also split (due to the BJP)," he claimed. Naidu and Kumar are part of the BJP-led NDA. PTI SPK BNM