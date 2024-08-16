Uddhav's opposition to Waqf Bill driven by desire to retain Muslim votes: Shiv Sena

Mumbai, Aug 16 (PTI) The Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Friday said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill is driven by his desire to retain Muslim votes in the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena spokesperson and Thane MP Naresh Mhaske also asked why Thackeray was opposing the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

"Thackeray's stance is driven by a desire to retain Muslim votes in the upcoming elections," Mhaske said in a reference to the Lok Sabha polls in which the Sena (UBT) garnered votes in Muslim dominated seats.

Mhaske said the Waqf Board Amendment Bill, introduced in Parliament, aims to bring justice to underprivileged Muslim communities.

He also accused Thackeray of opposing the bill out of fear of losing the support of certain religious groups in the upcoming elections.

Earlier in the day, Thackeray targeted Prime minister Narendra Modi over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and asked why it was not passed when the BJP was in absolute majority.

"Why did you bring the Waqf Bill to drive a wedge between us? And if you had to bring it, why did you not do it when you had the majority? My MPs were not there because they were with me. If it was going to be discussed, our MPs would have taken part in it," Thackeray said.

Thackeray's party came under criticism --- both from the Shiv Sena and some Muslim groups, for not putting forward its view on the bill when it came for discussion in Lok Sabha last week. The bill was later sent to a parliamentary committee for scrutiny.

"If you are going to steal Waqf Board land and give it to your industrialist friends, just like you are taking away land from our Hindu temples and giving it to your contractor friends, we will not allow any wrongdoing," Thackeray said while demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into land deals in Ayodhya. PTI PR BNM