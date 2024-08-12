UDF accuses CPI(M) of voter fraud, withdraws support to resolve issues in cooperative sector

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Aug 12 (PTI) The Congress-led UDF accused the ruling CPI(M) of taking over cooperative banks by engaging in voter fraud, using goons and criminals, and announced the withdrawal of support it had given to the state government to resolve issues in the cooperative sector.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan alleged that CPI(M) workers engaged in voter fraud during the Thumpamon Cooperative Bank election in the district.

"The CPI(M) is taking over cooperative banks by engaging in voter fraud with the help of goons and criminals," Satheesan said.

He alleged that in Thumpamon, police assaulted Congress and Youth Congress workers who tried to prevent fraudulent voting.

"The police's actions were disgraceful. They ignored the High Court's orders, and officers in Pathanamthitta committed contempt of court. The police protected those involved in voter fraud but brutally attacked UDF workers, including candidates," Satheesan alleged.

In Pathanamthitta district, the CPI(M) has taken control of 21 banks using both police and criminals, he alleged.

Satheesan said that the cooperative sector in the state is in crisis.

"The opposition has stood with the government to prevent the collapse of cooperative banks. Despite this support, the government is showing high-handedness. From now on, there will be no unity. The opposition is withdrawing the support it gave to the government to address issues in the cooperative sector," he said. PTI TGB TGB SS