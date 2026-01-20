UDF accuses Left govt of 'communal agenda'; CPI(M) calls claims 'false propaganda'

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 20 (PTI) A political confrontation erupted in Kerala following recent controversial remarks by Minister Saji Cherian, with the Congress-led UDF on Tuesday accusing the Left government of pushing a "dangerous communal agenda" and the CPI(M) rejecting the charge as "false propaganda".

A day after Cherian said his remarks on the recent Kasaragod municipality and Malappuram election results were "twisted and used to mislead people," Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan alleged they were not isolated but part of a "planned majoritarian communalism" by the CPI(M), carried out with the knowledge of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The remarks were interpreted by the Congress and its allies as a reference to the Muslim League candidates' victories in Kasaragod Municipality and Malappuram district in the local body polls last month.

Satheesan said the narrative of majoritarian communalism was first floated by the Chief Minister in Delhi and later repeated through others.

"What they cannot say directly is made to be said by others," Satheesan told a press conference here.

Calling Cherian's remarks "unprecedented" in Kerala's administrative history, Satheesan said a minister examining the caste of elected representatives was a violation of the Constitution and the oath of office.

He criticised the Chief Minister for not correcting the minister and warned of strong protests inside and outside the Assembly.

"If communalism is spoken, we will oppose it without compromise," he said, adding that the UDF had public support and that people wanted the government to go.

Satheesan said the UDF had received votes from all sections across Kerala in the local body elections despite what he called CPI(M)'s "communal propaganda".

He described the UDF as a broad political platform that brings all communities together and accused the CPI(M) of following the same divisive path as the Sangh Parivar.

Senior Muslim League leader and Deputy Leader of the Opposition P K Kunhalikutty said the people had already responded to such statements in the panchayat elections and would do so again in the Assembly polls.

"It is hard to find another statement in Kerala that speaks communalism so openly," the League leader said.

He defended the Muslim League's role, saying it had consistently opposed extremist forces and stood for unity and compromise.

Responding to the opposition attack, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan Master rejected the allegations, saying the party stood firmly against communalism.

He accused the opposition of "spreading deliberate false propaganda" to weaken the CPI(M).

Govindan also launched a sharp counterattack on Satheesan, alleging that the Congress was willing to align with communal forces for political gain. PTI TGB TGB ROH