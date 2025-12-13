UDF activist dies in firecracker blast during victory celebrations in Malappuram

Malappuram(Kerala), Dec 13 (PTI) Celebrating the UDF's decisive victory in the Kerala civic polls by bursting crackers turned fatal for one of its activists near here on Saturday as the fireworks he was carrying exploded by accident, killing him on the spot, police said.

The incident occurred in the evening, an officer of Kondotty police station said.

The 40-year-old man, Irshad, was bursting crackers while riding his two-wheeler in Kondotty, when sparks fell on the large amount of firecrackers stored in the scooter, police said.

As the firecrackers exploded, they set him and his scooter on fire and caused fatal burn injuries to him, police said.

The body will be handed over to the family after completing the inquest proceedings and the postmortem, it said.