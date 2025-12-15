UDF allies divided over possible return of Kerala Congress (M) after poll win

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 15 (PTI) The UDF’s success in the recent local body elections has sparked a debate among its allies over the possibility of bringing back former partner Kerala Congress (Mani), which is currently part of the LDF.

While some leaders have supported the move, others have opposed it.

Muslim League state president Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal on Monday said UDF allies, including the Congress, were looking to further strengthen the front.

He said voters in South Kerala and the Malabar region had stood firmly with the UDF in the local body elections.

"There are several parties that share an ideology similar to that of the UDF. There are also parties within the LDF that are dissatisfied with the Left Front. We hope that parties in the LDF that share our ideology will return to the UDF," Thangal said.

When asked whether he was referring to Kerala Congress (M), Thangal said he was not indicating any specific party.

Muslim League leader P K Kunhalikutty, who was present with Thangal, said any decision on expanding the UDF alliance would have to be taken collectively by the front.

"There is a favourable environment for parties that support the UDF’s ideology to join the alliance," he said.

However, when asked about the possibility of the Welfare Party, associated with the Jamaat-e-Islami, joining the UDF, Kunhalikutty said he would not respond to questions about specific parties.

Kerala Congress (M), once a key ally of the UDF, shifted to the LDF under the leadership of Jose K Mani following the death of his father and party stalwart K M Mani.

Kerala Congress (Joseph), however, has strongly opposed any move to bring Kerala Congress (M) back into the UDF.

Its founder-leader P J Joseph, on Monday said he did not view the remarks made by some UDF leaders on the issue as serious.

"When the UDF has achieved such a major electoral gain, there is no need for Kerala Congress (M) to return. I do not believe the KPCC president made his remarks seriously," he said.

Joseph alleged that Kerala Congress (M) had become irrelevant within the LDF.

"They remained mute spectators when the Sabarimala gold loss issue emerged. They have not responded to anything," he said.

Joseph said unity within the UDF would be complete by the time of the Assembly elections.

"If there are any remaining issues, they will be resolved," he added.

Earlier, KPCC president Sunny Joseph said it was up to Kerala Congress (M) to decide whether it wanted to return to the UDF.

"When the time comes, we will decide. Alliance politics requires accepting people as people and allies as allies," he told a television news channel.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, on Monday said the UDF would expand as part of efforts to strengthen the front.

"There may be allies from the LDF, the NDA and parties that are not part of any alliance. Let us wait and watch. If we say anything now, the suspense will be lost," he said.

Kerala Congress (M) has not yet responded to the speculation surrounding a possible return to the UDF.

The local body elections in Kerala saw major gains for the UDF, which won four of the six municipal corporations, while the LDF retained Kozhikode and the BJP-led NDA captured the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

The UDF also won seven of the 14 district panchayats in the state, with the LDF securing the remaining seven.