UDF ally JRP demands two seats in Kerala Assembly polls

Wayanad (Kerala), Feb 7 (PTI) The JRP, which recently joined the Congress-led UDF, on Saturday demanded two seats in the upcoming Assembly polls in this district- Mananthavady and Sultan Bathery-and warned of contesting independently if they are denied.

The Janadhipathya Rashtriya Party (JRP), led by tribal leader C K Janu, had been a constituent of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and had quit the front recently before joining the UDF.

A Chandhunni, the party's district vice president, said the JRP has been a part of the UDF alliance for some time now.

At the time of joining the front, the UDF leadership had assured JRP that it would be allotted two seats, he told PTI Videos here.

He said however, based on indications received over the past few days, the UDF is now backtracking on this promise and is attempting to deny the party those seats.

He wanted the UDF leadership to discuss the matter again and honour its commitment by allotting the promised two seats to the JRP.

"If the seats are not granted, we will contest the elections independently.

The party will field candidates in Sultan Bathery and Mananthavady constituencies," he said.

He also said that C K Janu, the state president of JRP, will be the party's candidate in Mananthavady.