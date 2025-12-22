UDF announces three new associates; leader of one party denies tie-up

Kochi, Dec 22 (PTI) Ahead of the Assembly polls, the Congress-led UDF in Kerala on Monday decided to expand its base by adding three more political parties, including the Trinamool Congress, to its fold.

However, the leader of one of the parties named as a UDF associate said they had never approached the Congress-led alliance for a tie-up Speaking to reporters after a UDF meeting, leader of opposition in Kerala assembly, V D Satheesan, said the Trinamool Congress (Kerala unit), led by former MLA P V Anvar; the Janadhipathya Rashtriya Party (JRP), led by tribal leader C K Janu; and the Kerala Kamaraj Congress, led by Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan, will become associates of the UDF.

C K Janu and Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan were earlier constituents of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and had quit the front, Satheesan said.

According to the UDF leadership, the leaders submitted written requests expressing their willingness to join the opposition front to strengthen the fight against the LDF government.

“When they approached us, the matter was discussed in two UDF meetings and a decision was taken,” Satheesan said.

However, minutes after the announcement, Kerala Kamaraj Congress president Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan denied that he or his party had applied to join the UDF.

Chandrasekharan told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram that though he had conveyed his dissatisfaction with the NDA to UDF leaders, there was no discussion on switching alliances.

He is also the vice-chairman of the NDA in Kerala.

“If I have submitted any application, the UDF leaders should make it public. I do have differences with the NDA as it does not consider all its allies, but that does not mean I have applied to join the UDF,” he said.

He added that the issues within the NDA could be resolved internally or with the intervention of the Sangh Parivar leadership.

“It is not appropriate to say that I have applied to join the UDF. I have good relations with UDF leaders, but we never discussed joining the front,” he said.

Chandrasekharan said that a few months ago, when he publicly expressed resentment against the NDA, some Congress leaders, including Ramesh Chennithala and V D Satheesan, had sought his views.

“But after Rajeev Chandrasekhar became the BJP state president, I received some recognition and he asked me to discuss election-related matters,” he said.

He said the UDF’s announcement had created confusion among members of the Vaikunta Swamy Dharma Pracharana (VSDP), with which his party is affiliated.

“Though I am dissatisfied with the NDA, the situation is not grave enough to switch to another alliance. I have been a swayamsevak since the age of 16 and will remain one. I know how far I can go with other alliances as I speak openly,” Chandrasekharan said.

The UDF leadership has not responded to Chandrasekharan's statement.

In his press conference, Satheesan responded to queries about C K Janu’s role in the Muthanga agitation against a Congress-led government.

According to him, it was part of the prevailing situation at the time.

“Janu worked among the tribal community and emerged as their leader. Janu and her party were keen to work with the UDF and we have decided to take them along,” he said.

He said the UDF is now focusing on the tribal community and their welfare.

“Her experience will be utilised to address their issues. We are looking to address the concerns of all sections in a substantive manner,” Satheesan added.

He clarified that there are no discussions at present with any other parties.

According to him, there have been no discussions with the Kerala Congress (Mani) faction, though he said the UDF’s base would continue to expand and that the front would evolve into a broader political platform.

P V Anvar, the former Nilambur MLA, had parted ways with the LDF earlier this year following a public fallout with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Satheesan said discussions with UDF allies on seat sharing would be held next month, and candidates for the Assembly elections would be decided soon.

He also announced that the UDF would organise a rally from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram in February.

Satheesan said the UDF would not cooperate with either the LDF or the NDA after the local body elections.

“After the local body elections, strict directions have been issued that there will be no alliance with the CPI(M) or the BJP for governance of civic bodies,” he said.

He added that UDF allies are ready for the Assembly elections, and preparatory work has already begun.

Satheesan said the UDF manifesto would include an unprecedented set of programmes aimed at comprehensive development and reviving the state from its current crisis, based on extensive studies across sectors.

After the announcement, P V Anvar addressed a press conference and said the UDF would secure more than 100 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Kerala Congress (Joseph) chairman P J Joseph said earlier in the day that strengthening the UDF does not necessarily mean inducting new parties.

He was responding to a query on the possible return of Kerala Congress (Mani) to the UDF.

Citing the Idukki Assembly constituency, Joseph said the UDF recorded significant victories in one municipality and nine panchayats in the local body elections.

"They (KC(Mani)) have lost their base. It is not a matter for discussion," he said.