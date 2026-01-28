UDF appeasing communalism, adopting soft stand towards BJP: VIjayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 28 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday accused the Congress-led UDF opposition of appeasing minority and majority communalism and adopting a "soft stand" towards the BJP.

Vijayan was replying to the discussions in the assembly on the motion of thanks to the Governor's address.

The CM said that the LDF has always opposed all kinds of communalism, but that does not mean it was against any religion or community.

"It is the Congress which has appeased both minority and majority communalism and adopted a soft stand towards the BJP," Vijayan charged.

He also accused the Congress of being anti-Kerala as it supported the BJP's policies against the state.

Vijayan claimed that in many states where the Congress had come to power in the past, its members were "bought" by the BJP to gain power there.

Kerala developed and progressed significantly during the last 10 years of LDF rule which was evident from the excellent healthcare, education and infrastructure in Kerala, he said.

Vijayan also said that the state government implemented various welfare measures, including hiking the social security pensions, in the state.

He also said that law and order was being maintained in the state and it was peaceful in Kerala as there were no communal clashes due to the strict action taken against the same by the government.

The CM also pointed out the aggressive anti-drug action, including enforcement by the various agencies and creating public awareness against narcotics, being taken by the state government.

He further claimed that the state government has carried out effective market intervention to control the price rise in the state.

Vijayan was responding to Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan's claim that Kerala was first in the country in price rise for the last 10 months and the government has not carried out any market intervention.

Satheesan also alleged that the LDF has given up the communist way and was moving towards the extreme right like the Sangh Parivar.

"I request you not to walk the path of the Sangh Parivar, else it will lead to the destruction of the state," the opposition leader said.

He further alleged that the LDF government has no money and that is why it had cut down its planned expenditure in the last financial year and this year it has just carried out 30 per cent of its plan.

"With just two months left in the financial year, the expenditure would not even reach 40 per cent," he contended.

Satheesan also alleged that the Budget to be presented in the House on Thursday was going to be just a poll manifesto.