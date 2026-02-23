UDF assures permanent solution to land issues in Kerala's Idukki district

Idukki (Kerala), Feb 23 (PTI) The Congress-led UDF on Monday said it would revoke the alleged illegal conversion of revenue land into forest land in Idukki district if voted to power and promised a permanent solution to long-pending land issues in the hill district.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan made the assurance during an interaction programme titled 'Samvadikkam Puthuyugathinayi', organised as part of his ongoing 'Puthuyuga Yatra'.

He said thousands of people in Idukki were facing hardship due to what he termed as government apathy, negligence and inconsistent stands taken before courts on land-related matters.

"When the UDF comes to power, the land issues in the district will be permanently resolved," Satheesan said, adding that a comprehensive 'Idukki document' incorporating key concerns of the district would be prepared to ensure time-bound solutions.

He pointed out that a conclave highlighting the district's issues had earlier been organised under the leadership of UDF MP Dean Kuriakose.

Alleging administrative delays, the LoP said two government departments had taken differing positions regarding the Neriamangalam road project, leading to prolonged inaction.

The opposition leader further alleged that around 54,000 acres had been notified as forest land during the tenure of former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan and during the last ten years under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, claiming that a majority of the land was actually revenue land.

"Land that has been wrongly notified as forest will be denotified by the UDF government," he said.

He also opposed the move to regularise buildings constructed on patta land by levying fees, stating that the structures had already been built after paying the required amounts and that imposing additional charges would amount to "double collection." The senior leader further alleged that complaints related to rising incidents of wildlife attacks were being reported from various districts and that even compensation had not been adequately provided.

Accusing the government of failing to take effective measures to prevent wildlife attacks, the opposition leader said a comprehensive plan would be implemented to address the issue if the UDF assumes power. PTI LGK KH