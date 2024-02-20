UDF boycotts all-party meet convened by Kerala govt in Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala), Feb 20 (PTI) The Congress-led UDF opposition on Tuesday boycotted an all-party meeting convened here by the Kerala government to discuss issues related to frequent human-animal conflicts in this high range district.

The opposition representatives, led by Congress legislators T Siddique and I C Balakrishnan, walked out of the meeting hall demanding the removal of A K Saseendran as Forest Minister, who they alleged was not even bothered to visit the protest-hit district even after the back-to-back deaths of two persons in wild elephant attacks.

Stressing that action was the need of the hour and not discussion, they wanted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also to come to the district in person to understand the plight of the people who have been affected by frequent animal attacks.

Addressing reporters outside the hall, Siddique said the meeting should have been held by offering condolences to the families of the victims.

"How could we participate in a meeting along with a forest minister who was yet to visit the houses of those victims? So, we clearly said in the meeting that it is not the ministerial delegation but the Chief Minister of the state himself who should come here to convene the all-party meeting," he said.

The major issues and demands of the district including speedy disbursal of compensations to the victims, hiking financial assistance, waiving debts and improvement of facilities at Mananthavady Medical college were already discussed in various meetings held here before, he said.

"So, not discussions but action is the need of the hour. But, the government is still trying to hold more discussions and cheat the people of Wayanad," Siddique added.

Sharing similar views, Balakrishnan said they don't have faith in the forest minister or other ministers and so CM Vijayan should pay a visit and hear the grievances of the people of Wayanad.

Earlier in the day, a group of Youth Congress activists waved black flags at a ministerial delegation that arrived at Sulthan Bathery in the district to convene the high-level meeting.

Protesters waved black flags at the convoy of ministers K Rajan, A K Saseendran and M B Rajesh in protest against the alleged delay in their arrival in the district which had witnessed back-to-back human casualties due to wild animal attacks in recent days.

The agitators were pushed back by police personnel and shifted to their vehicle at Chungam in Bathery.

The state government faced widespread criticism as no minister visited the protest-hit Wayanad to placate the residents in the wake of recent deaths.

The Congress-led UDF already announced a day-and-night protest in front of the district collectorate complex today seeking permanent solutions to increasing man-animal conflicts in the district.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had already visited the family members of those who were killed in animal attacks.

Two days ago, Wayanad witnessed violent protests during the dawn-to-dusk hartal called by various political parties seeking action against the wild elephant menace in the region. PTI LGK ROH