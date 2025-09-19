UDF boycotts assembly over non-dismissal of officers accused of assaulting YC activist

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 19 (PTI) The Congress-led UDF opposition on Friday boycotted the assembly proceedings in protest against the government not removing from service the policemen accused of beating up a Youth Congress leader two years ago.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, V D Satheesan, said that two UDF MLAs -- Saneesh Kumar and A K M Ashraf -- have been on an indefinite 'Satyagraha' outside the doors of the assembly hall for four days since Tuesday over the government inaction.

"We strongly protest the lack of a decision from the government regarding dismissal of the accused officers. As a mark of our protest, we are boycotting the House proceedings for the day," he said.

Subsequently, the opposition members of the House walked out of the assembly.

The opposition boycotted the House proceedings after a major portion of the assembly's business was over.

The opposition UDF on Tuesday raised the custodial torture incidents in the state during the Zero hour, weeks after the CCTV footage, of the alleged torture of Youth Congress leader Sujith at Kunnamkulam police station two years ago, surfaced. PTI HMP HMP KH