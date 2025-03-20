UDF boycotts ministers' replies in Kerala Assembly over 'insults' from ruling members

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 20 (PTI) The opposition UDF on Thursday boycotted the ministers' reply speeches during the discussion on the demand for grants in the Kerala Assembly, alleging repeated disruptions and insults from the ruling members whenever they spoke.

After Congress MLA A P Anilkumar concluded his speech, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan informed the Speaker that the ruling party members were deliberately interrupting opposition members' speech and, in protest, they decided to boycott the ministers' replies.

"When Najeeb Kanthapuram moved a notice under Rule 50 regarding the Anganwadi workers’ strike earlier, and even during my walkout speech, they intentionally disrupted us. It seems like a planned move. We strongly protest this and, as a mark of our dissent, we are boycotting the ministers’ replies," Satheesan said.

He further stated that the opposition members were also walking out to extend their support to Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers, who, he alleged, were insulted by ministers.

The ASHA workers, who have been protesting for the past 39 days in front of the secretariat, began an indefinite hunger strike on Thursday after talks with the Health Minister failed a day ago.

Speaker A N Shamseer urged the opposition to stay in the House, stating that critical discussions on demand for grants were underway and that ministers needed to respond. However, Satheesan stood firm on the protest.

"We want to register our protest on the floor," he said.

"No Leader of the Opposition in this House has faced such humiliation and insults. We are not disrupting the ministers’ speeches but boycotting their replies as a form of protest," Satheesan said before leaving the Assembly along with other UDF members.

Amid the ongoing ASHA workers' strike, the Congress-led UDF brought up the Anganwadi workers' agitation for higher wages and benefits through an adjournment motion, sparking uproar in the Assembly and culminating in a walkout earlier in the day.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) member Najeeb Kanthapuram moved the notice demanding a discussion on the matter suspending other Legislative business.

However, Speaker Shamseer was denied permission based on the reply of Law and Industries Minister P Rajeeve. PTI ARM ARM ROH